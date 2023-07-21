Simi Reveals Why She Dumped Gospel Music, Says Churches Used To Pay Her N5,000 As Performance Fee

Nigerian singer, Simisola Kosoko, popularly known as Simi, has said that her performance fee when she was a gospel artiste was as low as N5,000 to N10,000. Simi said that the highest payment she ever received for a performance was N70,000.

Simi made the statement during an interview with the MTV Base Africa’s program, Official Naija Top 10.

She said, “In the past, I used to perform at churches where they would pay me around N5k to N10k. The highest amount I ever received during my gospel music days was N70,000, and it made me feel like I had reached a milestone. Even then, I made sure to pay a 10 percent tithe from that money.”

Simi said that due to financial issues, she had to stop singing gospel music as she found it challenging to cover the expenses for studio sessions and promotional activities. This led her to make the difficult decision of signing with a record label she now regrets.

The singer said that she later switch to secular music because of the difficulties she encountered in the gospel music industry.

Source: Dailypost.

