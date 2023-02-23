ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

ShoTheIcon Returns with New Single ‘Duro’

Super talented artiste, Sho the Icon begins 2023 with another smash hit titled “DURO” produced by Stunna Beats

“Duro” which is translated as “wait” is an up-tempo dance tune with an amazing melody, smooth vibes and well cooked lyrics. This is definitely a must have on your playlist.

In the words of the handsome Nigerian American, “Afrobeats is making history and I see myself as a breath of fresh air to the booming industry. I coined my style of the afrobeats genre, ‘Afro-Bridge’ because it is a fusion of different sounds from different cities I have been to across the globe”.

The World Is Waiting For An Icon…. Stay tuned as Sho the Icon is definitely back to bless our ears with back to back top notch music.

