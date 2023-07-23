Shehu Sani Advises Davido On What To Do Concerning The Muslim Music Video He Posted

Former Nigerian lawmaker and human rights activist, Shehu Sani, has extended some words of advice to the popular Nigerian music sensation, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, in light of a recent music video he shared on social media. The video featured individuals dressed in Muslim prayer attire, sparking controversy among some of his fans.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Shehu Sani emphasized that if any of Davido’s fans found the content offensive, he should seriously consider taking down the video and offer a sincere apology to those who were hurt or upset by it. Such a gesture, according to Sani, would foster a sense of peace and understanding.

In his message to Davido, Shehu Sani expressed, “As an artist or entertainer, if your fans feel offended by a piece or portion of your work, especially as it concerns their culture, faith, or religious beliefs, it would be most honorable for you to delete or edit that portion, apologize to them, and move forward. In this instance, I am referring to Davido. This is my own opinion.”

What are your thoughts about this?

Source: Shehu Sani Official Twitter Page

Alita23 (

)