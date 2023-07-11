Shefzy Releases Promo Photos Ahead Of New Music Single

Fast-rising talented Nigerian Singer Shefzy rolls out new promo photos ahead of his first single of 2023. After Inking a management deal with Fadi Records, the singer is set to release his new single “Mama Yoo” Later this Month.

Shefzy, born Shefiu Shina the singer is an artiste with captivating sounds and was born on October 12, 1997, in Iseyin and raised in Lagos, draws inspiration from renowned Nigerian musicians such as 2Baba, Wizkid, and Olamide. His unique style fuses elements of Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, and contemporary sounds, creating a sonic experience that resonates with diverse audiences.



The handsome hitmaker is definitely one of the most promising fresh talents out there. Connect with Deshinor on social media via: Twitter – https://twitter.com/shefzytw eets Instagram – https://instagram.com/shefzy gram

See More Photos Below;

















