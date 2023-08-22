‘Shalipopi is so fine, he’s my spec’ – BBN Star, Angel Smith

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Reality Tv Star, Angel Agnes Smith simply known as Angel Smith confessed to her fellow housemates in the Big Brother Naija house that she loves fast rising Afrobeat Singer and Songwriter, Shalipopi so much.

Shali is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of months back after the release of his hit single “Elon Musk” and ever since then, he has won the heart of so many people and Angel seems to be one of them.

During a recent conversation in the house, Angel Smith could be clearly heard professing her love for Shalipopi stating that the singer is so cute. She further stressed that the “Elon Musk Crooner” is her spec and that she was one of the people who protested for his release some couple of weeks back when he was apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

“In her Words”

“Real Shalipopi and he’s so fine, my spec, even when they carried him, I was like ‘Free Elon Musk’, until they released him. I love trenches nigga’s, Trenches nigga’s that makes money”, Angel said and it stirred massive reactions from the general public. Click on the link below to watch the video.

Angel Smith is currently one of the hottest housemate in the Big Brother Naija house, she was invited for the season 8 of the show some couple of weeks ago and she has been absolutely amazing ever since she got into the house.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)