Shaffy Bello Celebrates Son’s 25th Birthday With Lovely Photos

Popular actress and filmmaker, Shaffy Bello has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos of her children as she celebrates her son’s birthday.

The single mother of two called her son the man of the year and an Icon. She also noted that he’s the son whom she’s well pleased with.

Bello added that it’s 25 years of God’s grace for me and that he possesses an aura of greatness. She said he knows he has those qualities and everyone around him is lucky enough to know he lives with such thought.

Shaffy prayed that his light will continue to shine bright to make the enemies blind, adding that he’s here to stay for the great works that he has been destined for.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over him. Also, they sent shout-outs and compliments wishing him a happy birthday.

Happy 25th birthday to Ashton.

