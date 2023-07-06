Seyi Edun, Others React As BBN’s Chichi Steps Out In Red Gown For An Event
Popular BBN star, model and brand influencer, Chichi has just triggered fans and colleagues with her new look as she steps out for an event in a red gown outfit. The light-skinned dancer strikes gorgeous photos for the camera and shows off her beauty. She gushed over herself and noted that she possesses a beauty that goes beyond appearance and a soul that truly shines.
Her caption reads, “She possesses a beauty that goes beyond appearance and a soul that truly shines”.
These adorable photos sparked reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Actress, Seyi Edun dropped love emojis and called her Fine Wine.
A fan said, “Trophy Girl for a reason. Fine lady in red”. Despite lovely compliments from her lovers, she was also criticized by trolls for her fallout with BBN winner, Phyna.
Chichi is in a class of her own and is doing great things for herself.
