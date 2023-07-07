S€x For Movie Role: I Never Invited Her To Any Hotel, She Left & Followed My Colleague To Abuja”Yomi

Yoruba movie actor, Yomi Fabiyi has once again revealed what transpired between him and actress Mo-Bimpe after he was accused of seeking s€x before giving her a role in his movie. He disclosed that he never invited her to any hotel, saying that she was the one who left him in Lagos and followed one of his movie colleagues to Abuja.

He made it clear that the actress knew nothing about acting and that he was the one who brought her into the movie industry. He stated that the actress lied against him by saying that he requested s€x before giving her a role in his movie, saying that he left him in Lagos and followed his friend on a trip while they were working on one of his movies.

In the statement he made in the video, he said, “I never invited her to any hotel, she left and followed my colleague to Abuja. She was never an actress, she knew nothing about acting, and I was the one who brought her into acting. I handed her her first movie role, but on that same set she left me and followed a colleague to Abuja, which I warned her about.”

Click the link to watch the video

The actor has established himself as a well-known figure among his fans on social media, thanks to his talent and versatility in movies, which have helped him achieve more fame.

