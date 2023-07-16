“Sell it as Scrap” — Portable’s Mechanic Publicly Advises Singer Following Car Accident.

In a recent incident, Portable a popular singer known for street-rapping, was involved in a serious car accident. The accident left his vehicle in a severely damaged state, prompting a renowned portable mechanic to offer some unconventional advice “Sell it as scrap.”

The mechanic’s candid suggestion, caught on video, has sparked a heated debate online. The video quickly went viral, catching the attention of fans, industry insiders, and car enthusiasts.

The mechanic, unaware of the singer’s identity, was captured on video as they assessed the wreckage. Supporters of the mechanic argue that selling the car as scrap is the most pragmatic solution.

The mechanic had highlighted the extensive damage and the potential safety risks associated with repairing the vehicle. Selling it as scrap would allow the singer to recoup some of the financial loss and invest in a safer and more reliable vehicle.

Here are some reactions from the video;

sirbalocomedy_ said: “Accident will never be our portion in Jesus name. This is not right. Unprofessional bro. Why you mocking the owner of the car.”

stardocofficial_ wrote: “Person get accident … full fledged man come carry camera to do tatafo”

