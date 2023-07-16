Sell it as scrap – Portable’s mechanic advises him after car accident

According to the Vanguard, after the car crash of the notorious singer Portable, his mechanic suggested that he dispose of the vehicle as a worthless heap of metal.

To jog your memory, a few days ago, the vocalist encountered an accident while driving his brand-new Mercedes Benz Brabus in Lagos en route to his recording studio.

Interestingly, a video circulating on social media depicts the singer’s mechanic meticulously examining the car’s condition and evaluating the possibility of its restoration.

The mechanic stated that the car’s engine was extensively damaged from a powerful impact, and repairing it would require a significant sum of money. In light of this, he ultimately recommended that the singer sell the car as scrap metal.

However, the mechanic has since expressed remorse for recording and circulating footage of the wrecked vehicle, asserting that he was unaware of Portable’s ownership at the time.

Part of his statement read, “A vehicle was brought to my establishment for repairs, and I provided my sincere assessment based on the visual evidence. It has now come to my attention that the car belongs to Zazuu, who is Portable.

“Additionally, I have noticed unauthorized videos circulating online that were filmed without my consent. I would like to take this opportunity to extend our apologies to Zazuu for any distress caused by the dissemination of the footage.”

