Segun Arinze showcases carpentry skills, reunites with old friend Robert Azibaola

Legendary Nollywood actor Segun Arinze had a tough challenge when he visited his friend Azibaola Robert at one of his sites, as he put the movie icon to a ‘hit the nail challenge’ to test his craftsmanship.

Azibaola, an award-winning entrepreneur, is a lawyer and the founder of Zeetin Engineering. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers and an environmental rights advocate.

Footage from a trending video shows the moment Arinze walked into his long-time friend’s construction site where they exchanged banter and warm embrace.

Azibaola, who was at the heat of the construction, challenged the actor to nail down a 3-inch nail in four strikes.

As expected, Arinze welcomed the challenge, putting his carpentry skills to a test.

However, Arinze lost the money as it took the Nollywood icon more than four strikes to nail it down, sparking up laughter from Azibaola, Arinze, and other construction workers at the site.

Speaking on why he joined his workers at the building site to partake in the construction work, Azibaola said:

“Leadership is very important in everything you do. As a leader, you must put yourself in the shoes of those who are your followers so that life will be easier for you and life will be easier for them.

“Don’t make them work always. Join them in the work and show them you have the capacity to do it also.”

JideFab (

)