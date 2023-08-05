Saturdays Are For Weddings Says Bella As She Shares Some Lovely Pictures Of Herself With Sheggz

Reality TV star, Chidinma Esther Okagbue, long famous as Bella Okagbue has taken to her official Instagram account to share some lovely pictures of herself with her friend, Sheggz.

In the pictures she shared online, it may seem as though she and her friend, Sheggz went together for a wedding ceremony.

Beneath the pictures, she inscribed ” Saturdays are for weddings.

“Saturdays are for weddings” simply means that Saturdays are for ceremonies in which two people are United as husband and wife.

Some fans took to the comment section to share all lovely remarks about the reality TV star. See picture below; Chidinma Esther Okagbue, long famous as Bella Okagbue, is a Nigerian content creator, reality TV star, and second runner-up in the seventh season of the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Bella Okagbue came from a prominent royal family in Onitsha, one of southeast Nigeria’s most important trading cities.

Follow for more captivating updates.

Ogidimartins (

)