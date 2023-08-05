Saturdays are for weddings – BBN Star, Bella says as she steps out with her lover, Sheggz

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Reality Tv Star, Bella Okagbue took to social media to dish out a lovely photo of herself alongside her man, Sheggz.

Bella shared the photo on her Official Instagram Page today being Saturday the 5th day of August, 2023 and she accompanied it with a caption which read: “Saturdays are for weddings”, she wrote and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react.

In the above photo, Bella could be clearly spotted alongside her boyfriend, Sheggz and they both look absolutely amazing in their respective outfits. They also wore a lovely smile which gave them a completely different appearance.

Bella Okagbue is currently one of the hottest celebrity in Nigeria, she came into prominence last year after participating in the season 7 of the Big Brother Naija Reality Tv Show and ever since then, she has managed to carve a nitch for herself and also cement her place as one of the most sought after celebrity in the country. Bella and Sheggz were housemates in the Season 7 of the Big Brother Naija Reality Tv Show and they Kickstarted their relationship during their stay in the house.

They are currently one of the most talked about celebrity couples in the country, their love for each other seems to be waxing stronger as the day goes by and their not showing signs of slowing down anytime. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

