Sarah Martins Reacts As Yul-Edochie’s Wife, Judy Austin Shares Photos Of Herself & Look-alike Mother

Nollywood actress, Judy Austin, who happens to be the wife of famous actor, Yul-Edochie, has used her latest Instagram post to show off her look-alike mother as she celebrates her birthday. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, in which she wished her a happy birthday. After seeing her post, her fans, including her movie colleague, Sarah Martins, could not help but react as she made her feelings known towards her new post.

On this occasion, she shared pictures of herself and her mother and described her as a queen while also praying for her to celebrate her birthday. She showed up in a corset outfit that looked good on her. She appeared with a blonde hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She applied nicely done makeup to her face that matched the color of her skin, while her mother put on a white outfit and a blonde hairdo.

She captioned her post by saying, “Still celebrating my queen. Happy beautiful birthday, mummy.” This caption, along with her pictures, caught the attention of her fans, who reacted quickly to them.

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins was quick to react after coming across the post by saying, “Happy birthday, sweet mummy. May God bless you and keep you in good health for us.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleague, as shown by her positive remark.

