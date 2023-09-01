Sarah Martins Meets with Rita Edochie, Says she Won’t Support Judy & Pleads for her Forgiveness.

Nollywood actress, Sarah Martins has finally established contact with her colleague in the film industry, Rita Edochie, as she announced that she will no longer be on the side of Judy Austin Yul-Edochie while also asking the veteran actress to forgive her for dragging her online few days ago.

Recall that Sarah Martins and Rita Edochie had last month engaged in an argument on Instagram, following reports that Sarah Martins was trying to harm the daughter of Yul Edochie and May Yul-Edochie, Danielle Yul-Edochie.

However, in what seems to be a recent development, the brand influencer took to her official Instagram page to upload a video showing the moment she met with Rita Edochie at an undisclosed airport.

In such video, Sarah Martins stated that she will not be supporting Judy Austin Yul-Edochie again and she also pleaded for Rita Edochie’s forgiveness for attacking her on the social media space.

Rita Edochie in turn, announced that she has forgiven her while also calling on netizens to forgive her, adding that she will not support what is evil again.

