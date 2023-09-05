Sandra Debuts New Single “Worthy O Lord” ( Abba Father)

Sandra is a gospel singer, song writer, recording artist and a lawyer by profession.

She is a dedicated believer in our Lord Jesus Christ, and passionate for God’s will in the world, she is an inspiration to many who believe, keeping up the amazing work of the spirit in the gospel through anointed worship ministration. Striving always with function to inspire the word of God in praise, worship and thanksgiving. According to 1 Peter 2:9, she understands God’s chosen treasure.

Her new single titled Worthy O Lord Abba Father; is a song that extols the Divine character and verities of the Father as He is, “true and faithful.” Rendered in a very melodious, heart lifting manner. Revelation 5:12 Saying with a loud voice, Worthy is the Lamb that was slain to receive power, and riches, and wisdom, and strength, and honour, and glory, and blessing.

She is thankful to her family, friends and fans for their support. Kindly download and share.

@sandraonoys fb/ sandra Veney Onoys

