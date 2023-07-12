Sad: Nollywood Actress Cynthia Okereke Is Dead

Cynthia Okereke, a veteran Nollywood actress, has died. Joseph Okechukwu, a popular actor and filmmaker, announced the tragic tragedy on Wednesday in an Instagram post, stating that Okereke died on Tuesday evening.

Okechukwu, who shared a photo of the actress, said he was about to pay for Cynthia’s plane ticket to come to America before she died. “REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma,” he wrote. I’m beyond words broken. “One of the most difficult things I’ve had to deal with recently is the fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come and finish what we started only to hear you went to be with Lord just last night.”

“I hope I can recover from the shock.” Life is but a mist. You have it one minute and then don’t the next. “In the more than 20 years I’ve known you, you’ve always been an excellent, respectable, and delightful soul to be around. I’m at a loss for words. May your sweet soul rest in peace till we meet again in glory. #CynthiaOkereke.”

Source: Daily Post

