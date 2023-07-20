Ruth Kadiri, Uche Elendu, and Others React as Queen Nwokoye shows off her daughter

The popular Nollywood actress, Queen Nwokoye has stirred reactions online after she showed off her beautiful daughter. The actress shared new stunning pictures of her daughter for fans and colleagues to admire her beauty.

While sharing the pictures on her official Instagram page, she said she loves her so much and will do anything in this world to make her happy. Many Nigerian celebrities and fans have gone to social media to say lot of good things about her.

Ruth Kadiri wrote “Ah she so cute”.

Uche Elendu wrote “My well behaved Angel, I miss you baby”.

Chioma Nwaoha wrote “So adorable and beautiful”.

See some people’s reactions on Instagram below:

Queen Nwokoye is an award winning actress who is doing well for herself, she has achieved a lot for herself in the movie industry. She always look out for her daughter and this has earned her lot of admirations from people. She is currently making waves in the entertainment industry.

