Ruth Kadiri Celebrates Daughter’s Birthday With Breathtaking Photos

Rith Kadiri, a well-known Nollywood actress, posted a sweet photo of her daughter Emerald Chizaram as she turned a years old on her Instagram page today. In her beautiful green gown and matching hairstyles, the cute little little princess appeared adorable and happy in the photo. Birthday greetings for the cute child were proffered by the actress’s fans and followers in Instagram page.

Ruth Kadiri has always kept her private life secret despite being well-known for her excellent acting abilities in Nollywood films. On social media, she does, however, occasionally post peeks into her life, particularly in relation to her daughter. 

The actress can’t help but flaunt her young daughter in front of the public because she is obviously very proud of her. The birthday letter from Ruth Kadiri to her daughter serves as a reminder of the value of children and the joy they bring to our lives.

“Happy ONE YEAR birthday, Emerald!” she wrote. Chizaram! The blessed one is my queen. the person who has a golden smile! A lovely and comforting soul! You arrived on time and claimed your space. We adore you so much, Daddy and I. May you experience love and happiness throughout the rest of your days.

