Ruth Has Been Married With Two Kids But Nobody Knows What Her Husband Looks Like, Media Guy Says

A media guy and personality Jude pondis posted few minutes on his Facebook page said what he has discover about actress Ruth Kadiri and her family. According to him, Ruth is happily married with two kids till date but nobody knows what her husband looks like. He said that her family is not for public and her husband has not stopped her from achieving her dreams.

He said” I keep telling people, being a celebrity does not mean you will be promiscuous, some people will be using ‘celebrity’ to be impregnating women up and down, marrying 2nd wives without consent from their first wife, living dramatic life all in the name of ‘I’m a celebrity”.

He said that till now nobody has been able to prove what Ruth kadiri’s husband looks like. He also said that being a celebrity should not be about your brand alone. He also said he loves celebrities who chooses decency over drama.

What is your thought about this posts?

