Rufai Oseni: If I Choose To, I Can Also Become A Television Broadcaster Like Him – Asari Dokubo Says

In a recent live video, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo addressed Rufai Oseni, a broadcaster associated with Arise . Dokubo stated that he possesses the ability to communicate in the same manner as Oseni, using the English language effectively. Moreover, he claimed that he could potentially pursue a career as a television broadcaster, just like Oseni. However, Dokubo emphasized that he did not consider Oseni to be a journalist, as he did not meet his personal criteria for the title.

Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “I don’t know what gives Rufai Oseni the audacity to talk to people anyhow. He is an ordinary television broadcaster that has built a larger than life image of himself. He boasts and calls anyone any name. I don’t know how much he receives as salary that is giving him such arrogance.”

Lastly, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “the fact is that I can also speak the English Rufai Oseni is speaking. If I choose to, I can also become a television broadcaster like him. I will never call him a journalist because, to me, he was never one.”

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (between 17:25 – 17:50 minutes).

https://www.facebook.com/cibi.dabo/videos/283983260813672/?app=fbl

