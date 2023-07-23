“Rooting For You, Kiddwaya. Don’t Go & Embarass Me”-DJ Cuppy Says About Kiddwaya’s Return To BBnaija

Celebrity DJ and Nigerian music sensation, Cuppy, expressed her unwavering support for fellow reality show alum, Kiddwaya, as he makes a grand return to the BBNaija All Stars edition. In a heartfelt post on social media, Cuppy wrote, “Rooting for you @kiddwaya, don’t go and embarrass me o.”

Despite not being a BBNaija Alumni herself, Cuppy’s post showcases the camaraderie and friendship she shares with Kiddwaya, extending her best wishes as he prepares to re-enter the BBNaija house as an All Star.

As the BBNaija All Stars season approaches, fans and followers of Kiddwaya are excited to witness his captivating personality and charm once again. With Cuppy cheering on her friend, Kiddwaya’s return promises to be an exciting and entertaining addition to the show, leaving viewers eagerly anticipating the interactions and drama that will unfold within the BBNaija All Stars house.

Cuppy’s supportive message adds an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming season, reinforcing the strong bond shared by the BBNaija community, even beyond the walls of the reality show.

Check out the screenshot of her post from Instagram below.

