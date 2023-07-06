Ronke Oshodi Oke, Jumoke George, Others React As Kemmy Korede Loses Grandma At 120

Popular actress and filmmaker, Kemmy korede lose her grandmother at 120 to the cold hands of death. She shared a throwback video of her visit to her home. In the video, her grandma showered praises and prayers on her.

Kemmy mourns her grandma and prayed that she rests in peace. In conclusion, she added that she will surely miss her.

This video triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities bid farewell to her. Top celebrities like Bimbo Oshin, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Bukky Fagbuyi, Funke Etti, She Baby, Omorborty, and Adediwura Blark sent love emojis as they wish her well in the great beyond.

Veteran actress, Jumoke George said, “120!!! This is big grace. May the soul of mama rest in the bosom of her maker”.

A fan said, “Wow. She lived a fulfilled life. Rest in peace mama”. Another fan said, “My grandma is 110 now and she even sent me money last week. Grandmas are so sweet”.

May the soul of Mama rest in peace.

