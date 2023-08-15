Rita Edochie, Rachel Okonkwo React As Queeneth Hilbert Reveals She Hasn’t Been Happy For A Longtime

Popular actress and model, Queeneth Hilbert aka Nollywood’s Milkshake has triggered reactions online as she revealed that she hasn’t been happy in a long time.

Queeneth said she has a lot to say but will let it slide. She added that she has never been happy for a long time and doesn’t know where to find happiness.

Hilbert urges someone to talk to her and that she’s losing it. She further said she doesn’t know who to confide in.

Colleagues and supporters have reacted to this post, encouraging her to hang in there and not to lose hope.

Actress, Rachel Okonkwo said, “Every throne is gathered with thorns. Uneasy is the head that wears the crown. You will sail through”.

Veteran actress, Rita Edochie said, “Be very careful. Please talk to who you feel you can”.

Many are passing through a lot during this period and aren’t bold enough to speak out as they die in silence. Speaking out eases the tension and solves a bit of the problem while one regains the strength to forge ahead in life.

