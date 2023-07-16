Rita Dominic Reveals why She Shared Pictures of her Husband, Anosike Fidelis Online.

Nollywood veteran actress, Rita Dominic Anosike has decided to disclose her reason for uploading pictures of her partner, Fidelis Anosike on social media platforms before their marriage few months ago. She made such disclosure in an interview.

The businesswoman who spoke about such issue during an interview with Chudeity few hours ago, was asked why she shared the viral pre-wedding pictures of her husband and businessman, Fidelis Anosike last year.

And so Rita Dominic Anosike in response to such question, stated that it just happened and it was a spur of the moment, adding that she was happy at that moment.

Speaking further, Rita Dominic Anosike stated that once in a while, an individual will want to share certain things with people and she felt like her lovers had been there for her for decades, adding that they all had a bad year last year with COVID 19 and they could do with some happiness.

To watch the video, click on the link below;

Goodnewschi (

)