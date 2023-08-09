Rising Nigerian Star ‘3gar’ Unveils Brenda Fassie, The Weekend

Renowned for his groundbreaking talent and distinctive musical style, the exceptionally gifted artist and songwriter known as 3GAR has once again taken the music industry by storm with the release of his latest track, “Honeymoon.” The single has been officially announced through 3GAR’s official social media platforms, where fans eagerly awaited the news.

Semiu Abdullahi Olaitan, known professionally as 3GAR, is a rising star in the music industry, captivating audiences with his unique approach to music and awe-inspiring talent. The inspira​tion behind his distinctive name, 3GAR, stems from the way he approaches his craft – like a sniper, with a relentless focus and belief that every shot he takes will propel him towards success. True to his name, 3GAR’s music has left listeners in awe, impressed by his remarkable skills.

The path to success in the music industry is often a challenging one, and 3GAR’s journey was no exception. His desire to shine in the limelight was akin to crossing a vast ocean to reach his destination in the industry. Despite the hurdles, he persisted and, in 2021, released his EP titled “Love and Grace.” The EP garnered attention, catching the ear of the esteemed CEO of ORIGINBLU, who was moved by 3GAR’s talent and potential.

“My music really comes with inspiration, I like to say that I approach my music naturally but then it can come out as Afrobeat, reggae, hip hop, blues and every other genre, I do not have any restrictions. My sound is triggered by the theme of my song, I always like my sound to be carried along with the message of my music, so I’ll say that my sound is natural. My originality makes me different in terms of my melody, my natural lyrics and my approach to the delivery of every song that I do,” he tells us.

As a result, Semiu Abdullahi Olaitan, 3GAR, secured a record deal with ORIGINBLU, a turning point in his musical career. Since joining the label, he has already released one successful single titled “Mind,” further cementing his status as an emerging force in the music scene. Now, with the full support of ORIGINBLU, 3GAR is currently hard at work, crafting his upcoming EP, which promises to be a musical masterpiece that will leave a lasting impact on listeners.

With its release, “Honeymoon” has already been receiving widespread acclaim from both critics and fans alike. Industry insiders are praising 3GAR’s dedication to his craft and his remarkable ability to connect with listeners on a deeply emotional level.

3GAR’s unparalleled success is a testament to his unwavering commitment to his artistry and his fans. Throughout his career, he has amassed a dedicated and ever-growing fan base, solidifying his position as a musical icon and a true creative force in the industry.

As “Honeymoon” continues to gain momentum and dominate the airwaves, 3GAR remains dedicated to connecting with his fans and creating music that transcends boundaries. His relentless pursuit of artistic excellence continues to set him apart as a true luminary in the world of music.