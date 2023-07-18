ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“Rest In Perfect Peace”-Susan Pwajok Says About The Death Of IG Influencer, Austa XXO

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 41 mins ago
0 349 1 minute read

In response to the heart-wrenching news of the tragic incident involving popular Instagram influencer Austa XXO and her millionaire boyfriend Killaboigram, Susan Pwajok, a well-known social media influencer, expressed her grief and offered condolences through a concise but poignant reaction.

With just three words, “Rest in perfect peace,” Pwajok encapsulated the depth of her sorrow and paid tribute to the departed soul of Austa XXO. Her reaction serves as a reflection of the shock and sadness felt by many who have come across the devastating news.

Tragic incidents like these remind us of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing our loved ones. Pwajok’s heartfelt response stands as a compassionate gesture, expressing solidarity with the family, friends, and fans of Austa XXO during this incredibly difficult time.

As the news spreads, people from various walks of life are united in their collective mourning for Austa XXO. Susan Pwajok’s reaction, though brief, conveys her empathy and serves as a reminder to cherish life’s precious moments and remember those who have tragically departed.

Check out the screenshot of her post below.

Greenkai (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 41 mins ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“Rest In Perfect Peace”-Susan Pwajok Says About The Death Of IG Influencer, Austa XXO

41 mins ago

Michael Olagunju Reacts After his Wife, Anita Joseph was Accused of Cheating on him.

1 hour ago

Reactions As Nancy Isime Wins Eko Most Stylish Personality Reactions

7 hours ago

“I Swear When You Value Yourself, You Won’t Just Let Anyone Into Your Life”-BBN’s Ifuennada

7 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

“Rest In Perfect Peace”-Susan Pwajok Says About The Death Of IG Influencer, Austa XXO

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 41 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

In response to the heart-wrenching news of the tragic incident involving popular Instagram influencer Austa XXO and her millionaire boyfriend Killaboigram, Susan Pwajok, a well-known social media influencer, expressed her grief and offered condolences through a concise but poignant reaction.

With just three words, “Rest in perfect peace,” Pwajok encapsulated the depth of her sorrow and paid tribute to the departed soul of Austa XXO. Her reaction serves as a reflection of the shock and sadness felt by many who have come across the devastating news.

Tragic incidents like these remind us of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing our loved ones. Pwajok’s heartfelt response stands as a compassionate gesture, expressing solidarity with the family, friends, and fans of Austa XXO during this incredibly difficult time.

As the news spreads, people from various walks of life are united in their collective mourning for Austa XXO. Susan Pwajok’s reaction, though brief, conveys her empathy and serves as a reminder to cherish life’s precious moments and remember those who have tragically departed.

Check out the screenshot of her post below.

Greenkai (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 41 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

“I’m A Sucker For Love, I Love But I’ve Been Quite Unlucky In This Department”-Ifuennada

8 hours ago

Actor Lateef Adedimeji Replies His Wife Mo-Bimpe, Who Said He Needs To Pay Her Another Bride-Price

8 hours ago

Actress Destiny Etiko Flaunts Her Gorgeous Body in Stunning Photos

8 hours ago

Management Looking For A Bigger Venue As We Speak – Davido Replies Fan Who Gives Review About Show

8 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button