Reno Omokri Reveals The Reason Why Michael Jackson’s Albums Were Phenomenally Successful

Omokri is a Vice President of Joe Trippi and Associates, a U.S. political consulting firm has made a statement on his official twitter handle making a revelation on the reason why Michael Jackson album were Phenomenally Successful.

The statement that the former special assistant to the former president of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, wrote read, ” The reason Michael Jackson’s albums were so phenomenally successful is because he perfected the strategy of using absence to build anticipation. He would stay out of the public eye for years. No interviews, no tours, no sightings. Then when the anticipation has reached fever pitch, boom, he releases an album! When you notice that people start taking you for granted and disrespecting you, it is likely because you have made yourself too present for them.

The one time best selling author continued saying, Napoleon Bonaparte said, “If I am often seen at the theatre, people will cease to notice me”. Use absence more than you use presence. Long time no see is better than ‘Oh, it’s you again’. Be conscious of where you go. People treat friends and family like they treat money.

Omokri concluded his statement saying, “The more they see money, the less they value it. The less they see moolah, the more they value it!

