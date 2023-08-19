ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Relax Jagaban Will Fix Nigeria -Yul Edochie Causes Reactions Online With Inscription On His Dress

The popular Nollywood actor, turned politician Yul Edochie has caused a reactions online with the Inscription on his dress which says relax Jagaban will fix Nigeria.

According to a post the popular actor Yul Edochie made on his verified instagram page, he shared three photo of himself rocking a dress with the Inscription “Relax Jagaban will fix Nigeria” With Tinubu’s photo boldly printed on the White senator designed dress, with a red chieftains cap on his head.

After Yul posted these photos, he captioned it with Asiwaju boy 100% unapologetically, I love Tinubu, I believe in him and I’m praying for him to succeed, he said.

After Yul Edochie professed his love and support for Nigerians president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, some of his fans has retired to the comment section to express what they feel about the Inscription on the dress Yul Edochie wore. What are your thoughts on this? Drop what you think below.

