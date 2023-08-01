ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Rejoice Iwueze Oladapo shares recent picture of her in Canada

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 349 1 minute read

Popular child gospel musician and destined kids lead singer; Rejoice Iwueze Oladapo, has shared a recent picture of her on a trip to Canada. Rejoice Iwueze who is popularly known for her active role during the reign of the destined kids music academy, shared the picture of her in the country.

The child gospel musician who got married last year to her heart throb, Samuel Oladapo is alleged to be pregnant and majority of her fans believe she traveled to have her baby there. Rejoice Iwueze have however not said anything in reaction to the rumors.

She shared the picture with the caption;

“Rejoice and I say again Rejoice!!

What is your testimony from the month of July”

The popular gospel musician who is currently married to her Yoruba husband, Samuel Tayo Oladapo was highly celebrated by her fans and social media followers who wished her a safe stay in the white man’s land while some others congratulated her in advance and wished her safe delivery of her child.

Updatedinnecessity (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 349 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: May Edochie Drags Judy Austin to Court, Seeks N100m As Damages [Details]

35 mins ago

Actor, Van Vicker steps out with his wife and children to mark his 46th birthday

47 mins ago

Welcome to my birthday month. Destiny Etiko says as she shares new photo on Instagram.

4 hours ago

The Only Juju I Know Is Jesus, If You Like Call Me Nnayi Sacrifice I Don’t Care- Kanayo O. Kanayo

5 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button