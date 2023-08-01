Rejoice Iwueze Oladapo shares recent picture of her in Canada

Popular child gospel musician and destined kids lead singer; Rejoice Iwueze Oladapo, has shared a recent picture of her on a trip to Canada. Rejoice Iwueze who is popularly known for her active role during the reign of the destined kids music academy, shared the picture of her in the country.

The child gospel musician who got married last year to her heart throb, Samuel Oladapo is alleged to be pregnant and majority of her fans believe she traveled to have her baby there. Rejoice Iwueze have however not said anything in reaction to the rumors.

She shared the picture with the caption;

“Rejoice and I say again Rejoice!!

What is your testimony from the month of July”

The popular gospel musician who is currently married to her Yoruba husband, Samuel Tayo Oladapo was highly celebrated by her fans and social media followers who wished her a safe stay in the white man’s land while some others congratulated her in advance and wished her safe delivery of her child.

Updatedinnecessity (

)