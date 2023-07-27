Regina Daniels Praises Her 3yr Old Son After He Picked Matching Outfits For Her

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has rained praises on her 3 years old son after he succeeded in picking matching outfits for her.

The 22 years old wife of the sixty-something years old senator, Ned Nwoko took to her Instagram page to show off the fit which she eventually wore for an outing with her two sons.

She wore a pink striped Polo, on blue jeans, a pink bag and a matching blue and pink canvas. She further wore a silver belt and black shades to accentuate the look. According to Regina’s caption, she was surprised that her son knew that her pink bag would match with her pink top.

Regina further stated that the belt was her idea because she didn’t want to look like a teen-ager even though she still got attention from young people during her outing. In her words, “It didn’t change anything anything and still gave teen-ager vibes with a lot of young folks stopping me on the way”

