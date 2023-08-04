ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reality TV star Toyin Lawani shares photos on Instagram as she flaunts her beauty in a stylish dress

Joner


Couple of hours ago, Nigerian reality TV star Toyin Lawani also known by her Instagram username Tiannah Styling stirs reactions as she shares new photos of herself on Instagram. In the photos, the elegant TV star flaunts her beauty in a red love shaped stylish dress. Here are some of the photos Toyin Lawani shared on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Instagram

Toyin Lawani is a gorgeous Nigerian TV star, entrepreneur, stylist and fashion influencer. She’s also one of the social media personality that is thrilling fans currently on Instagram. Toyin Lawani always get her fans into excitement whenever she share any photo or video of herself on Instagram as she rocks various stylish outfits. Owing to her career and her stylish way of dressing that always thrill fans, she has gained Instagram followers of 2.1 million Instagram users.

However, numerous reactions were triggered by fans in the comment section. Some of the fans were so excited to the extent of even reacting with lovely words and charming emojis. Below is a screenshot showing fans reactions on Toyin Lawani’s post on Instagram.

Acredited Instagram Screenshot Photo








