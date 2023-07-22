Reactions Trail Recent Pictures of Trinity Guy After He Was Released From Police Station

The popular Nigerian Skit Maker, Abdullahi Adisa, well known as Trinity Guy was arrested for using Minor to shoot one street prank. However, a Magistrate Court situated at Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State capital ordered his remand.

One of the senior colleagues in the Nigerian comedy industry, Abdugafar Abiola, popularly known as Cute Abiola shared the good news on his official Facebook page, he used the post to Publicly announced that Trinity Guy has been released on bail. However, he shared his recent pictures online.

He wrote:

“TRINITY is finally free on Bail. I am wishing you all the best brother. May Almighty Allah keep guiding you to the right path. Amen, welcome back! Welcome back! My guy don pray to tire see his forehead”

The good news has generated mixed reactions among random social media users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on social media:

