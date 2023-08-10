ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions Trail Picture Fati Muhammad Released On Her Twitter Handle And Statement That Atiku Is Coming

Fati Muhammad, popularly known as Kannywood, is one of the most famous and pioneering actresses of Hausa film in the Northern Nigerian film industry. She has made a tweet on her official Twitter handle, posting a picture alongside the former vice president of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.

The actress accompanied the picture she released with a statement that says, “together with My dad, Atiku is coming, Insha Allah”. 

See the picture she released below.

Recall that Atiku lost the 2023 presidential election that was held in the month of February across the 36 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, to the current president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the only chance he has to become the president of the country is if he wins the petition he filed against the president in the Presidential Election Tribunal.

The following are some of the screenshot reactions to the picture that was released.

 

