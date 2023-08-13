ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions Trail New Photos Of LP Chieftain, Farotimi & Charlie Boy Having Breakfast Together

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read

Photos that have been generating comments online have captured the moment Labour Party, LP, Chieftain, Dele Farotimi and Nigerian Award winning musician, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charlie Boy or Area Fada, were having breakfast

In the picture that was shared by the Nigerian musician, they were seen dining and wining together

Dele Farotimi and Charlie Boy, no doubt, have consistently showed their support for the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba Ahmed

After sharing the picture on his verified Twitter page, charlie boy said they both went out to have break fast

He wrote ” my friend and I went out to have breakfast this morning. A new Nigeria on our mind “

See some pictures from their outing here

See the post that he made here

See some of the comments that have been made after the pictures were shared online

What do you have to say about this?

Finesthandwriting (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Video: “Even his gym has a sitting room” –Reactions trail Video of billionaire Tony Elumelu and his wife engaging in a workout

15 mins ago

Whitemoney Might Be Evicted Tonight, Ilebaye Won’t Go Because People See Her As A Victim, Ike Says

2 hours ago

Video: Portable Resumes Dragging Seyi Vibez, Calls Him Monkey [Video]

2 hours ago

Video:  “All My Exes Always Returns” – Neo Brags About His Worth

2 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button