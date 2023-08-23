Reactions Trail Charlie Boy’s Tweet After He Shared Video Of How Obi Was Received In Edo & Imo Rally
There have been several reactions after Nigerian musician, Charles Oputa popularly known as Charlie Boy posted video of the large crowd who attended the labour party rally in Edo and Imo and how they received the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi
Recall that the labour party held a campaign in Edo state on Monday. The rally was attended by a large number of people. However, after the rally in Edo, the party moved to Imo state to Flag off the governorhip election campaign of the labour party governorship candidate in Imo, Athan Nneji Achonu on Tuesday
Several people were recorded in Owerri where the rally was held
The Nigerian musician has taken to his Twitter page to share two videos of how the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi was received by the people at the two campaigns
After posting the videos, he said that when the people are in love with a person, they show massive love to the person
See his post below
See some reactions from social media users here
Finesthandwriting (
)