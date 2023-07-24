Reactions To Davido’s Removal Of The Divisive Video From Jaye Lo.

David Adeleke, also known as Davido, a Nigerian music musician, has removed a contentious video after receiving criticism and anger from Muslims.

Recall that on Friday, July 21, 2023, Davido—who is also the head of the Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) label—posted a new music video called “Jaye Lo” from one of his signees, Olamilekan Taiwo, a.k.a. Logos Olori.

A snippet from the 45-second movie that was uploaded showed some males dancing in front of a mosque.

However, the country’s Muslim community has deemed the scene unpleasant.

Vanguard checked Davido’s social media accounts and discovered that only a link to the song was present; the video had now been removed.

Some Twitter users have responded to the most recent development in the meanwhile.

“We wish to extend our sincere gratitude to each & every that stand firm to protect our religion on the recent despicable video posted by @davido,” tweeted @Arewa_VAi on Twitter. Arewa is being strongly reminded by this that working together will make us stronger. I appreciate Arewa Twitter.

@Jibreelkhalil, another user, commented, “Davido has finally caved in and deleted the video. What’s left of him is to publicly apologize to Muslims in a video and pledge that such an error won’t happen again. He also promises to publish the video on two national dailies. Otherwise, the dragging goes on.

Bashir Ahmed, @BashirAhmaad, applauded the singer for removing the video in a tweet.

“It’s encouraging to learn that Davido removed the nasty and insulting video. We sincerely request that the same severe error never be made again from him or anyone else, and we are hopeful that the entire moment will be removed from the actual footage before it is released to the market.

“Nigeria is a stunning nation. When we celebrate the wonder of coexisting in harmony and unity while valuing our diversity, it is always amazing.

“Let’s make an effort to respect each other’s values and ideas and to listen with empathy and an open heart. By doing this, we develop an inclusive environment and provide a safe area for everyone to express themselves honestly.

“Remember, it’s fine to disagree; these are the times when we may learn and expand our horizons. Let’s have important discussions, tell our stories, and discover shared interests, no matter how minor they may seem. Thank you, with love and respect.

PmoneyRg (

)