Reactions as Zubby Michael hangs out with Mercy Johnson and her husband

Few moments ago, Popular Nollywood Actor, Producer and Director, Azubuike Michael Egwu known professionally as Zubby Michael took to social media to dish out a lovely video of himself having a good time alongside his colleague, Mercy Johnson and her husband.

Zubby shared the video on his Official Instagram Page today being Sunday the 13th day of August, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to react. Click on the link below to watch the video.

The above video captured the moment when Zubby Michael walked out of the building alongside Mercy Johnson and her husband and they seems to be in the middle of a serious conversation.

After the discussion with Mercy Johnson and her husband, Zubby headed straight to greet the fans who were gathered close to his car and they were really excited to see him. After greeting and waving at the fans, the talented Actor entered his car and left the venue alongside Junior Pope and it was such a beautiful moment.

Zubby Michael is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Movie Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in Africa. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

Ola_Dan (

)