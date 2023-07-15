Reactions As Wumi Toriola Shares Photos With Lola Idije, Chioma Chukwuka On Movie Set

Popular actress and filmmaker, Wumi Toriola has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos with popular Nollywood stars, Lola Idije and Chioma Chukwuka on a movie set.

We don’t know if it’s another cinema movie but this combination of great actors triggered reactions. In these photos, they were spotted at a garage in Lagos playing “Street women” roles.

Wumi said they are cooking magic and that their fans should stay tuned. Fans and celebrities couldn’t help but gush over them. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired them.

Top celebrities like Isbae U, Jamiu Azeez, Wazothefirst, Chioma Chukwuka, Lola Idije, and Bidemi Kosoko sent fire and clap emojis.

A fan hilariously said, “Worse combination. Chioma Chukwuka, a legend and more”.

A fan said, “I know this magic will bring positive change. Lights, camera and magic”.

Another fan said, “These are the real deal. This will be crazy”.

