Reactions as Wizkid sold out 80 thousand capacity Tottenham Hotspur Home ground in the UK

Afrobeat Singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known professionally as Wizkid have reportedly sold out the 80 thousand capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the UK.

The news surfaced online today being Saturday the 29th day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment to congratulate him.

The concert which is tagged “More Love, Less Ego” is currently going on now at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

The above photos were taken from the show which is currently going on in the UK, Wizkid could be clearly spotted performing on the stage and from all indications, you can clearly tell that he’s putting on one hell of a performance.

Wizkid is regarded as one of the greatest Afrobeat Singer of all time considering what he has done and what he’s still doing for the culture. He came into prominence some couple of years back after signing for Banky W’s EME record label and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the world.

Ever since he emerged, he has managed to stay consistent by dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Holla at your boy, Ojuelegba, Baba Nla, Joro, Fever, Soco, Manya, Pakurumo, Tease me, Essence, Come Closer, Mood, Jaiye Jaiye, Ginger, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

What are your thoughts on this? Kindly leave your comments in the comment section below.

