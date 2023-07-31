Reactions as Wizkid becomes the first African Artist to receive the UK Brit Billion Award

Few moments ago, Popular Nigerian Singer and Songwriter, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known professionally as Wizkid became the first African Artist to receive the UK Brit Billion Award.

The Singer was handed the award after he officially became the first African Artist to surpass 1 Billion Streams in the UK. The news surfaced online today being Monday the 31st day of July, 2023 and it stirred massive reactions from fans, viewers and followers with many taking to the comment section to congratulate him.

Recall that yesterday, Wizkid held his “More Love, Less Ego” Concert at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and it was a massive success as he sold out the venue. This is coming few hours after his successful show at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and it seems like the “Essence Crooner” can’t just stop winning.

Wizkid is currently one of the hottest prospect in the Nigerian Music Industry, he came into prominence some couple of years back after signing for Banky W’s EME record label and ever since then, he has managed to carve a nitch for himself and also cement his place as one of the most sought after entertainer in the world.

Ever since he emerged, he have been dishing out back to back hit songs for the listening pleasure of his fans some of which are: Holla at your boy, Ojuelegba, Baba Nla, Joro, Fever, Soco, Manya, Pakurumo, Tease me, Essence, Come Closer, Mood, Jaiye Jaiye, Ginger, amongst others. He’s really good at what he does and he’s not showing signs of slowing down anytime soon. Below are screenshots of some of the reactions from the general public.

