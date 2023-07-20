Reactions As Veteran Actress, Susan Patrick Drops New Photos

US-based veteran actress, Susan Patrick has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos of herself. She strikes lovely poses for the camera and shows off her beauty.

The legendary actress gives glory to God and dropped love emojis. She captioned her post, “Great is thy faithfulness”.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as social media users gushed over her. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they welcomed her back to Nollywood.

A fan said, “So good to have you back in this space. Can’t wait to see you on the big screen because I know it will happen soon. Love you ma’am”.

Another fan said, “Nse Ikpe Etim, see you twin”.

Susan quit acting 17 years ago and was away in the US. When Popular Blogger, Stella Dimoko reached out to her, she explained that her husband died after battling Leukemia and since then her life hasn’t been the same.

Susan is blessed with lovely children. She was encouraged by her younger sister, and her colleagues, Stella Damasus and Shan George to return to the Nollywood industry.

ElizabethO (

)