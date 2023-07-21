Reactions As Veteran Actress, Lilian Bach Shares New Photos In UK

Popular veteran actress and filmmaker, Lilian Bola Bach aka Lilian Bach has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos of herself in London, the UK. The delectable actress stuns in a red shirt, jean top, and trouser outfit. She strikes gorgeous photos for the camera and shows off her beauty.

Bola wishes her fans a happy weekend and prayed that God will continue to bless them.

Her caption reads, “Have a beautiful and blessed weekend my lovelies”.

These gorgeous photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed for her. Also, they sent lovely remarks as they admired her.

Top celebrities like Monalisa Chinda, Divalious Sophy, Sola Sobowale, Shirley Igwe, and Dolly Unachukwu sent love and fire emojis.

A fan said, “The smile alone is fascinating let alone the alluring beauty. Keep basking in God’s radiant beauty as always. Happy weekend to you ma”.

Another fan said, “Evergreen. Aunty Lily. You are too beautiful. My finest Oyibo celebrity. Grew up loving you mama”.

