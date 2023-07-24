ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As Veteran Actress, Carol King Marks 60th Birthday

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read

Veteran actress and media personality, Carol King has taken to her official social media handle to celebrate her 60th birthday. The delectable actress shared adorable photos of herself in her native attire and called herself an empress, conqueror, champion and lioness.

She affirmed that she’s here on the sixth floor and that she’s the daughter of the most high and chosen generation. She said she’s a royal priesthood and a holy nation that is in God’s special possession.

In conclusion, the talented thespian affirmed that she bows to God whose mercies and grace carried her all these years.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent shout-outs and compliments wishing her a happy birthday.

Carol King is well known in several TV series in the early 2000s. She has starred in scores of TV productions and is a very exceptional veteran actress with amazing acting skills.

Happy 60th birthday to her.

EssienAkpan (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 30 mins ago
0 324 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions As Bimbo Oshin Marks 52nd Birthday

18 mins ago

BBNaija Star Angel smith Stirs Reactions With New Sexy Photos Of Herself In See Through Outfit

42 mins ago

It is good to discover that Davido deleted that offensive and hurtful video: Bashir Ahmad

56 mins ago

Video: Mercy Eke Almost Got ‘Trapped’ As She Makes a Unique Entrance at BBNaija ‘All-Stars’ Edition

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button