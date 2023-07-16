Reactions As Veteran Actor, Jerry Amilo Marks 53rd Birthday

Popular veteran actor and filmmaker, King Jerry Amilo has taken to his official social media handle to share adorable photos of himself as he celebrates his 53rd birthday.

He noted that it is another 365 days in his life, praying that Goodness and mercy will be his portion all the days of his life.

Jerry prayed that God Almighty will continue to bless him with an abundance of every good thing in life.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over them. Also, they sent shout-outs and compliments wishing him a happy birthday.

Top celebrities like Junior Pope, Diamond Okechi, Benson Okonkwo, Caz Chidiebere, Sammylee Nnamdi, Emma Odeli, and Chioma Emenike sent love emojis.

Jerry Amilo is one of the pioneers of filmmaking in Nigeria. He has been acting for over 25 years and has appeared in several movies playing action roles.

Jerry Amilo aka Don J is happily married and blessed with children.

Happy 53rd birthday.

ElizabethO (

)