Reactions As US-based Actress, Regina Askia Drops New Photos With Her Girls

Popular veteran actress and medical practitioner, Regina Askia has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos with her girls(daughters) as they spent quality time in the pool.

Regina strikes adorable poses in a wine bikini and shows off her spotless skin. It was an exciting moment with her girls as she had all the fun and got exhausted along the line.

Talking about her weight, she noted that her transformation journey started well and that she lost 40kg and more to go.

She affirmed that her kids made her got exhausted as she wished fans a happy weekend.

Her caption reads, “Kids wore me out for real!! Happy weekend you all. Well!! It started quiet!? 1000 calories, lost 40kg more to shed. Lap by lap! One step at a time”.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Top celebrities like Angel Unigwe, Prince Nollywood, and Ibinabo Fiberesima sent love emojis.

A fan said, “I can’t stop loving your movies, especially ‘Most Wanted’ the movie, it is 100%”.

ElizabethO (

)