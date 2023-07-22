Reactions As US-based Actress, Doris Simeon Marks 44th Birthday

Popular US-based actress and hairstylist, Doris Simeon has taken to her official social media handle to share adorable photos of herself as she marks her 44th birthday. Doris stuns in different adorable outfits as she shows off her beauty.

Doris noted that she doesn’t know how to write epistles but just wants to thank God for his grace over her life and her family. She added that she doesn’t look like what she has been through, wishing herself and other celebrants in the world, a happy birthday.

Her caption reads, “I ordinarily don’t know how to write an epistle. I just want to thank God for his grace over my life and my family”.

These adorable photos triggered reactions online as fans and celebrities gushed over her beauty. Also, they sent shout-outs and compliments wishing her a happy birthday.

Top celebrities line Adetokunbo Jokotoye, Tunde Owokoniran, and Symply Sino sent love emojis.

Happy 44th birthday.

EssienAkpan (

)