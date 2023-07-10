Reactions As US-based Actor, Femi Ogedengbe Loses Kid Brother

US-based actor and security officer, Femi Ogedengbe has just lost his kid brother, Allen Ogedengbe to the cold hands of death. The actor shared photos of his brother and bids him farewell. He prayed that he continues to rest in God’s bosom.

His caption reads, “Continue to rest with the Lord my beloved brother”.

This post triggered reactions online as fans sent condolence messages.

A fan said, “God will console you and your family and give you the fortitude to bear the loss. Accept my condolences”.

Another fan said, “May the soul of the faithful departed through the mercy of God rests in peace”.

It’s sad to lose one’s loved ones. Death is a phenomenon we can’t overlook. It’s appointed for everyone to rest in the bosom of the Almighty God one day. But we should always be good and do good when alive.

May his soul rest in peace.

