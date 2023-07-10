ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions As US-based Actor, Femi Ogedengbe Loses Kid Brother

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 hours ago
0 356 1 minute read

US-based actor and security officer, Femi Ogedengbe has just lost his kid brother, Allen Ogedengbe to the cold hands of death. The actor shared photos of his brother and bids him farewell. He prayed that he continues to rest in God’s bosom.

His caption reads, “Continue to rest with the Lord my beloved brother”.

This post triggered reactions online as fans sent condolence messages.

A fan said, “God will console you and your family and give you the fortitude to bear the loss. Accept my condolences”.

Another fan said, “May the soul of the faithful departed through the mercy of God rests in peace”.

It’s sad to lose one’s loved ones. Death is a phenomenon we can’t overlook. It’s appointed for everyone to rest in the bosom of the Almighty God one day. But we should always be good and do good when alive.

May his soul rest in peace.

EssienAkpan (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 15 hours ago
0 356 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Destiny Etiko, Yvonne Jegede, Others React As Nkechi Blessing Shares Lovely Photos With Her Man

6 hours ago

“I Have The Best Fans, They’re Really Family To Me, And They Mean It” – Afrobeats Superstar, Simi

7 hours ago

Popular Yoruba Actor, Lalude Shares Lovely Photos With His Beautiful Wife To Celebrate Her Birthday

9 hours ago

Ex BBN HouseMate, Phyna Receives Award At The Trend Up Award Ceremony

9 hours ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button