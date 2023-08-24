ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Reactions as Tony Elumelu shares Pictures of himself & his Triplets en route to London on a Jet

A Renowned Nigerian entrepreneur identified as Tony Elumelu has set social media platform X abuzz as he shared exclusive snapshots of himself and his triplets’ extravagant journey en route to London on a private jet.

The former Twitter, now rebranded as platform X, witnessed an influx of reactions from users around the world following Tony Elumelu’s post showing his three daughters Behind him on a jet to London.

The Nigerian businessman made headlines a few weeks ago following his misunderstanding with his colleague identified as Femi Otedola, a Nigerian businessman and entrepreneur.

Netizens quickly seized the opportunity to voice their opinions, with responses ranging from admiration of the family’s success to discussions on the responsibilities of the affluent towards society.

Femi Otedola is known for his successful ventures in various industries, including oil, energy, and shipping. Otedola is also recognized as one of the wealthiest individuals in Africa. He, however, accused Tony Elumelu of hijacking some of his initial plans.

