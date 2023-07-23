Reactions As Tonto Dikeh Flaunts New Outfit On Instagram

Tonto Dikeh is a politician and a Nollywood actress. She recently shared some photos of herself her verified Instagram handle, flaunting her outfit and beauty, and it triggered attention online.

Tonto Dikeh is looking pretty in her Bubu gown and the colour brightened up her skin complexion. Her Bubu gown is unique and it gave her an outstanding look, which enabled her to flaunt her gown with ease. The colour combination of her fabric gave her a good combo. Her gown is beautified with shinny fabric and a flower at the left side of her gown.

Her accessories played an effective role in her appearance. Tonto Dikeh’s bracelets and purse enhanced her charisma, coupled with her footwear. She doesn’t disappoint when it comes to fashion and she makes sure that her accessories compliments her outfit. Her makeup is neatly applied and her curly hairstyle is beautiful.

Tonto Dikeh captioned her post saying;

“Kindness begins with understanding, we a struggle”.

Check out some comments below.

